Ministry: Bus Cancellations For Friday Morning
The cancellation of bus routes continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for tomorrow morning, Friday September 29, with nineteen bus runs cancelled so far. This marks the tenth weekday in a row with bus cancellations.
I thought PLP as going to fix things.
Why doesn’t PTB cut out the bus that arrives/departs from Grotto Bay completely as there are Routes 1 and 3 that leave from Hamilton/St George’s regularly, this will free buses for other routes.
Because the union doesn’t want the new route schedule to happen. If anyone from the PTB or the union says sorry the inconvenience to the public, its utter b******t
if you cant fix it , hire some professionals !
They can’t pay to hire any more mechanics because they’re out paying and training new bus drivers. That’s their priority