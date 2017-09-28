Ministry: Bus Cancellations For Friday Morning

September 28, 2017 | 5 Comments

The cancellation of bus routes continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for tomorrow morning, Friday September 29, with nineteen bus runs cancelled so far. This marks the tenth weekday in a row with bus cancellations.

Bus Service Cancellation List for September 29, 2017

Comments (5)

  1. Mrs Brady says:
    September 29, 2017

    I thought PLP as going to fix things.

  2. Warrior says:
    September 29, 2017

    Why doesn’t PTB cut out the bus that arrives/departs from Grotto Bay completely as there are Routes 1 and 3 that leave from Hamilton/St George’s regularly, this will free buses for other routes.

    • Stevie says:
      September 29, 2017

      Because the union doesn’t want the new route schedule to happen. If anyone from the PTB or the union says sorry the inconvenience to the public, its utter b******t

  3. Gustav says:
    September 29, 2017

    if you cant fix it , hire some professionals !

    • somuchless says:
      September 29, 2017

      They can’t pay to hire any more mechanics because they’re out paying and training new bus drivers. That’s their priority

