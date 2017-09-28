Ministry: Bus Cancellations For Thursday
The cancellation of bus routes continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this morning, Thursday September 28, with twenty bus runs cancelled so far today.
This list appears to be getting longer everyday
Why don’t they cancel something else for a change. This is very inconvenient for seniors. It’s like me special persons card is worth nothing. Cancel the ferries or police or something. I want my bus back.
This is absolute incompitence.
My wife could run this buisiness much, much, much better!
This is an ongoing insult to the adverage taxpayer.
It is public and guest transportation. The elderly and disabled for one reason or another rely onnit!
People on dialisis need it.
Diabetics need it.
Children need it.
There is no excuse for this bull ship!
Tell me… No… Tell all of us…. What is budgetted to Her Magesties buses yearly……
Our… Money?