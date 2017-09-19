Ministry: Bus Cancellations For Tuesday
The cancellation of bus routes continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this morning, Tuesday, September 19th.
The cancellation of bus routes continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this morning, Tuesday, September 19th.
Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed
Archives:
Categories:
Tags:
Thought when the new govt came in, they said all these issues would be resolved! Just putting it out there.
When is PLP going to resolve this issue? All they need to do s buy new buses, couldn’t be simpler. They must have the money if ministers are able to do a boys weekend in NY..