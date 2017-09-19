Ministry: Bus Cancellations For Tuesday

September 19, 2017 | 2 Comments

The cancellation of bus routes continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this morning, Tuesday, September 19th.

Dispatch_C224e-20170918203736

Comments (2)

  1. NOT THAT EASY IS IT says:
    September 19, 2017

    Thought when the new govt came in, they said all these issues would be resolved! Just putting it out there.

  2. Mrs Brady says:
    September 19, 2017

    When is PLP going to resolve this issue? All they need to do s buy new buses, couldn’t be simpler. They must have the money if ministers are able to do a boys weekend in NY..

