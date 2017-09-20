Ministry: Bus Cancellations For Wednesday

September 20, 2017 | 1 Comment

The cancellation of bus routes continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this morning, Wednesday, September 20th, with this morning seeing a dozen runs cancelled.

Dispatch_C224e-20170920064514

  1. I'll be back says:
    September 20, 2017

    Hire a master mechanic to machine the parts needed. It’s only going to get worse…or send a Bermudian foreign to get the right qualifications…just a thought

