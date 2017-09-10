Outage Due To Broken Pole, Power Restored
At approximately 1:48am this morning [Sept 10] 629 customers in the western end of the island lost power after a pole was struck and broken, with BELCO crews responding and restoring power by 11:40am.
A BELCO spokesperson said, “At approximately 1:48am this morning a pole was struck and broken.
“As a result 629 customers lost power. Crews responded, erected a new pole and transferred wires and equipment into the new pole and power was restored at approximately 11:40am.”
Three guesses as to the cause.