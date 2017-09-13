Overseas Mail Delays Due To Hurricane Irma

There will be mail delays with incoming and outgoing international mail as a result of Hurricane Irma, the Bermuda Post Office has advised.

A spokesperson said, “The Bermuda Post Office [BPO] is advising the public that there will be mail delays with incoming and outgoing international mail as a result of Hurricane Irma.

“The BPO notes that mail originating from Florida and the Caribbean have been significantly impacted. However, local mail delivery has not been affected and customers can expect regular delivery of local mail.

“The BPO will continue to monitor developments and update the public accordingly.”

