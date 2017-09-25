Photos & Video: City Food ‘Street Festival’ Event

September 25, 2017 | 1 Comment

The City of Hamilton’s City Food Festival wrapped up over the weekend, ending the week-long food lovers event.

The Festival featured a number of food and drink-centric events over the course of the week, including Just Desserts, a Chef Competition, Gosling’s Rum Dinner at Marcus’, Food Walk in Chancery Lane, a Wine Tasting, and the Bacardi Bartender Competition.

Live video replay:

The Street Festival, which was attended by more than 20 restaurants and vendors, took place on Saturday [Sept 23], bringing the event to a close at City Hall Car park with both culinary delights and the final round of the Chef Competition.


.

Click to enlarge photos:

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, Entertainment, Photos

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Stinky D. says:
    September 25, 2017

    This would be a great tourism initiative in addition to Harbour nights

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»
="banner728-container bottom clearfix">