Photos: Premier & Minister Back To School Visits

This morning [Sept 11], Premier David Burt and Minister of Education & Workforce Development Diallo Rabain visited some of the island’s schools as the new school year gets underway, with students returning to school today after the summer break.

A Government spokesperson said, “This morning, the Minister of Education and Workforce Development, Diallo Rabain, accompanied his daughter, Layla, to Elliot Primary school on the opening day of Bermuda’s public schools 2017/18 academic year.

“The Premier David Burt, took time this morning to visit with students at Northlands Primary School.

“During his visit to Elliot, Minister Rabain met with the principal, Kimberly Creighton, and Primary 4 parents. Later, Minister Rabain greeted students as they settled in to the school day at CedarBridge Academy.

“Minister Rabain toured the school with the Principal, Mrs. Kalmar Richards, CedarBridge Board Chairman, Rev. Dr. Leonard Santucci and PTSA President, Ms. Llewka Richards.

“As part of the many summer renovations and improvements at CedarBridge, Minister Rabain had an opportunity see the newly installed bleachers in the gymnasium.”

Category: All, News, Photos