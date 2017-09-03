Photos: Fire Erupts At Robertson’s Drug Store

The Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded to a fire at the Robertson’s Drug Store building in St. George’s around midday on Saturday [Sept 2] where the fire gutted the top floor resulting in the building’s roof collapsing.

Firefighters battled the blaze all afternoon and continued wetting down hot spots into the night before packing up their equipment and the roads in the area being re-opened to traffic at approximately 9.45pm. This family owned and operated business is a staple in St. George’s having served the community for many decades.

This marks the second time the family have had to endure a destructive fire as the building was destroyed in a blaze forty years ago.













































































































































































































































































































































































































































.

This morning, area MP Renee Ming said, “I am currently off island and am deeply saddened to learn of the fire at the Robertson’s Drugstore.

“My colleagues in the Progressive Labour Party join me in expressing these sentiments and offer our greatest sympathies to the Rothwell family, employees of Robertson’s Drugstore and the area residents.

“For us St. Georgians, the drugstore is a staple of the St. George’s community as it is the only drugstore that many St. Georgians have ever utilized.

“While the property damage is a tough pill to swallow, I think I speak for all when I say human loss would be more tragic and we can only be grateful that no injuries were sustained.

“Upon my return, I hope to have the opportunity to speak with those affected and offer any support they may need.”

Click to enlarge photos:



Read More About

Category: Accidents and fires, Accidents/Fires, All, News, Photos