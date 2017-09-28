Photos/Video: Auto Solutions Car Wash Unveiled

Auto Solutions today [Sept 28] unveiled their brand new high-tech car wash, saying the system is “smarter, greener and cleaner,” with car wash services starting from $35.

“Smarter due to its 3D mapping technology. Cleaner due to the high-tech equipment and premium bio-degradable soaps. Greener because it requires less energy to run and uses less water,” Auto Solutions said.

-

Auto Solutions has been offering a complimentary car wash at the end of each service, and Managing Director, Glen Smith said “The ability for us to turnaround cars when washing them by hand was not as quick as we would have liked.

“At Auto Solutions, we are always looking to improve; so we looked into the idea of installing an automatic car wash system. Originally, we wanted to install a car wash only to be able to wash the cars that we service in a more efficient manner.

“However, we soon realized how great this IQ car wash really is; therefore, we quickly came to the conclusion that we had to open it up for the general public to experience as well.

“We will also be welcoming our Commercial fleet business customers with special rates to wash their complete fleet of vehicles. The car wash will be open very soon to the public to use by appointment, Monday through Saturday. We are aiming to open up the first week of October.”































.

The company said, “The car wash features intelligent, 3D profiling technology to provide a custom wash for every vehicle. It uses closed-cell foam sponges to provide the ultimate clean yet safely protects the exterior of your vehicle.

“It is also touted as being ‘touch-free’ meaning the 3D scan captures each vehicle’s unique shape for a more efficient and safer wash. Its high pressure rotating heads and specially formulated chemicals remove road film and grime off your vehicle.”

Peter Richold, the company’s new Car Wash Manager, said, “It really is a phenomenal and superior system, trust Auto Solutions to find the best that there is and bring it to Bermuda. We will have an array of different options for customers to choose from.

“They can opt for the basic exterior wash package which starts at $35, and from there they can upgrade to our full package which includes additional services such as a high pressure under body wash, scrub wash with power dry, wax & spot free rinse, doorjambs cleaning, dashboard clean & polish, and a complete vacuum.”

Harry Andrews Jr. the company’s Sales & Operations Manager, said, “2017 has been another year of growth for Auto Solutions. The installation of our new and innovative car wash is a poignant example of how the company strives to stay ahead of the curve with the latest and greatest offerings for our clients.

Glen Smith said, “In our fourth year of business since its inception, Auto Solutions Ltd. continues to experience success. Year upon year we sell more cars and service more vehicles than the previous year. I could not be more pleased with our progress.

“We have come a long way from our humble beginnings in 2013. I really think it’s our awesome, hardworking team that we have to thank for our continued success. They continue to do a fantastic job. Perhaps it’s time for you to roll with us, and experience our team’s outstanding level of customer service.”

Click to enlarge photos:

Read More About

Category: All, Business, Cars/Bikes, News, Photos, technology, Videos