Photos/Video: City Food Festival Chef Contest

The City of Hamilton hosted the Chef Competition held yesterday [Sept 18], as part of their week long City Food Festival.

The City Food Festival Chef Competition has created its own fame as Bermuda's chefs, professionals and amateur enthusiasts go head to head, putting their culinary skills to the test. Four different chefs compete each night, and the winner from each night advances to the finals taking place at the Street Festival on Saturday September 23rd.





























































2016 Chef Champion, Chef Richard “Dick” Reno, is back to defend his title against challenging chefs Jamuel Pesigan [Rosa’s], Steve Cristofori [home chef] and Grant Guenkel [Red Steakhouse].

The 14-minute live video replay is below:

Click to enlarge photos:

