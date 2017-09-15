Photos/Video: Fire Safety Coloring Book Launch

The Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service [BFRS] held a launch for their inaugural Fire Safety Activity and Coloring book today [Sept 15] at the Hamilton Fire Station.

“The book titled, ‘Curtis’ Fire Safety Activity and Coloring Book’, marks an historical event, as it is the first ever written, illustrated, designed, produced, printed and distributed in Bermuda by the BFRS. The book was a collaborative effort of members of the BFRS but spearheaded by Sergeant Gavin Carter,” Acting Lieutenant Russann Francis said.

The 17-minute live video replay is below:

“The purpose of the book is to reach children of all ages and imprint on their minds the importance of fire safety in our community. We are confident that it will carry a fun Bermuda specific fire safety message to everyone,” Acting Lieutenant Francis said.

“The first of these books will be distributed during the BFRS Fire Safety Awareness Week which is scheduled for the week of October 9 – 13, 2017.

“The BFRS would like to thank the major sponsor of this initiative – MS Amlin, who were more than eager to partner with BFRS on this community-based project.

“This is the first of many good things to come as the Fire Service is focusing more on the public education within our community.”

