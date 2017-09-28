‘Plant Material’ Seized From Unattended Cycle

A “small quantity of plant material” was seized from an unattended auxiliary cycle on the property of Mount Saint Agnes Academy earlier this month, the police have confirmed.

A police spokesperson said, “On Friday the 22nd of September police attended the Mount Saint Agnes Academy as a result of information received. This led to a small quantity of plant material being seized from an unattended auxiliary cycle on the school property.

“The drugs have been taken to the Government Analyst and an investigation is now underway to link the drugs to an individual. It should be noted that the school is fully cooperating with police.”

Read More About

Category: All, Crime