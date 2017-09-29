Police: Matthew McGowan ‘Removed From Duty’

Matthew McGowan — who was banned from teaching in England for “inappropriate behavior” with a 16-year old student — has been removed from duty “with immediate effect,” the police confirmed today.

Mr McGowan was subject of multiple news report in the U.K. this week after the UK National College for Teaching and Leadership banned him from teaching in England.

The allegations, which can be read in a PDF contained in this article, included “engaging in sexual activity” with the student, and the panel found he was guilty of “serious misconduct” and deemed that he be “prohibited from teaching indefinitely.”

Acting Deputy Commissioner Antione Daniels said, “Matthew McGowan has been employed as an unsworn student officer on a recruit foundation course at the police training center since 11 September 2017.

“He was previously employed as a teacher at a private school in England. Information has come to light that a professional conduct panel in England has prohibited him from teaching indefinitely after it found allegations to be proven that he behaved inappropriately with a former female student.

“Mr. McGowan has been given 28 days in which to appeal the decision. The information about the allegations against Mr. McGowan was not available during the recruiting process and it was not declared by Mr. McGowan.

“The Bermuda Police Service takes the matter very seriously and has removed Mr. McGowan from duty with immediate effect. An update on his employment status will be provided in due course after legal advice has been taken.”

