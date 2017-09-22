Premier & Minister To Attend Conference In D.C.

Premier David Burt and Minister of Economic Development and Tourism Jamahl Simmons will be travelling to Washington DC today [Sept 22] to attend the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation [CBCF] Annual Legislative Conference Weekend.

A Government spokesperson said, “The CBCF Annual Legislative Conference [ALC] is the leading policy conference on issues impacting African Americans and the global black community.

“Thought leaders, legislators and concerned citizens engage on economic development, civil and social justice, public health and education issues. More than 9,000 people attend 70 public policy forums and much more.

“On Saturday, September 23rd, as the invited guest of US Congressman G. K. Butterfield, the Premier will be attending the CBCF Prayer Breakfast and the Phoenix Awards Dinner at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.”

Premier Burt said, “The Congressional Black Caucus ALC weekend is the ideal environment to connect with lawmakers and other influential leaders to advance Bermuda’s interests in the United States and worldwide.”

“Maintaining a presence at events such as these brings Bermuda to the forefront of policy-makers’ minds and provides an excellent foundation from which to build relationships that benefit Bermuda business.

“The Government stated in the Throne Speech that we would expand our engagement in Washington, DC. As guests of a prominent congressman, we will meet with representatives and friends of Bermuda in Congress, which will only advance our interests going forward.”

“While in the capital, the Premier will also be holding meetings with the intention of advancing the government’s initiative to reopen Bermuda’s Washington, D.C. office.”

Read More About

Category: All, News, Politics