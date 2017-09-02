Queen’s University Remembers Professor Kyser

Queen’s University in Ontario, Canada has paid tribute to Professor T. Kurt Kyser who died in Bermuda on August 29th.

The school’s website said “Professor T. Kurt Kyser, Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada and pioneering geochemist, died while teaching in Bermuda on August 29, 2017.

“Professor Kyser joined the Department of Geological Sciences and Geological Engineering at Queen’s University in 1995. He created and directed one of the leading geochemistry laboratories in North America, the Queen’s Facility for Isotope Research.

“Dr. Kyser was a world-renowned researcher whose creativity and gift for solving scientific problems produced more than 500 peer-reviewed papers, books, book chapters, and technical reports.

“Beyond these seminal contributions, his lasting legacy is the hundreds of former students and post-doctoral fellows that he mentored. Each was touched in an insightful and inspirational way that not only challenged them, but elevated them as people.

“Dr. Kyser’s work has been recognized by numerous awards and accolades. Prominent medals include the Duncan R. Derry Medal, Hawley Medal, Willet G. Miller Medal, Past President’s Medal of the Mineralogical Association of Canada, and Past President’s Medal of the Geological Association of Canada.

“In addition to these honours, he was a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada, a Queen’s Research Chair, a Queen’s National Scholar, a Killam Research Fellow, a Fellow of the Mineralogical Society of America, and recipient of the E.W.R. Steacie Memorial Fellowship. Dr. Kyser’s service to the scientific community was also unwavering.

“He was the Past President of the Mineralogical Association of Canada and an active member of the Mineralogical Society of America, American Geophysical Union, Geochemical Society of America, Association of Applied Geochemists, and the Mineralogical Association of Canada.

“Dr. Kyser was born in Montana, grew up in California, and completed his B.Sc. at the University of California, San Diego, and earned his M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkley.

“His Ph.D. research pioneered the use of stable isotopes in understanding seafloor basalt. He completed a post-doctoral fellowship at the U.S. Geological Survey in Denver and a NATO post-doctoral fellowship at the University of Paris in 1980.

“Before coming to Queen’s, he was a faculty member in the Department of Geological Sciences at the University of Saskatchewan. He collaborated with colleagues worldwide and believed strongly that field geology is fundamental to geochemical research. Many close friendships were born from these collaborations, which led to fieldwork in Canada, Australia, United States, Africa, South America, Europe, and Russia.

“Professor Kyser is survived by his wife and partner in science and life, April Vuletich, and his larger family of former students and post-doctoral fellows.”

On August 30th, the Bermuda Police said, “The Bermuda Police Service can now confirm the death of 62-year-old Thomas Kyser, a Canadian national who died yesterday after a marine incident around The North Rock.

“Apparently the 62-year-old male visitor was taking part in a snorkeling excursion when he lost consciousness in the water. This resulted in Mr. Kyser being taken via a marine vessel to Coney Island where he then was taken via ambulance to KEMH where he later was pronounced dead.

“The Bermuda Police Service extends our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.”

