Results: Warriors Bowling League Action

September 20, 2017 | 1 Comment

Warriors Bowling League action continued at the Warwick Lanes recently, with Mohicans defeating Blackfoot 3-1, Sioux defeating Navaho 3 -1, and Commanche defeating Kickapoo 3 – 1.

Men’s Scratch Game:

  • Andre Place 209
  • Elvin Thomas 200
  • Derrick Golding 166

Men’s Scratch Series:

  • Vernon Harrison 531
  • Victor Fishington 480
  • Gilbert Trott 406

Women’s Scratch Game:

  • Alisa Cann 178
  • Katrina Caines 156
  • Susie Bradshaw 147

Women’s Scratch Series:

  • Rita Smith 483
  • Christine Joell 408
  • Denika Outerbridge 391

Men’s Handicap Game:

  • Dexter Hunte 231
  • Richard Smith & Dennis Butterfield 214
  • Tyrone Fox 207

Men’s Handicap Series:

  • Clarence Burrows 610
  • Gary Lewis 601
  • Edwin Caisey 566

Women’s Handicap Game:

  • Miriam Caisey 229
  • Odell Zuill 228

Women’s Handicap Series:

  • Chrystie Simons 632
  • Mary-Lou Lewis 602

A spokesperson said, “This week will see Commanche vs Navaho, Kickapoo vs Blackfoot, and Sioux vs Mohican.

“Do you want a new adventure? We have space for bowlers we bowl every Friday at 630P at Warwick Lanes contact Charlene Simons at 236-6446.”

  1. Katrina Caines says:
    September 20, 2017

    Congrats Commanche!!
    It’s a fun league to join if you’re interested.

