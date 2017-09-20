Results: Warriors Bowling League Action

Warriors Bowling League action continued at the Warwick Lanes recently, with Mohicans defeating Blackfoot 3-1, Sioux defeating Navaho 3 -1, and Commanche defeating Kickapoo 3 – 1.

Men’s Scratch Game:

Andre Place 209

Elvin Thomas 200

Derrick Golding 166

Men’s Scratch Series:

Vernon Harrison 531

Victor Fishington 480

Gilbert Trott 406

Women’s Scratch Game:

Alisa Cann 178

Katrina Caines 156

Susie Bradshaw 147

Women’s Scratch Series:

Rita Smith 483

Christine Joell 408

Denika Outerbridge 391

Men’s Handicap Game:

Dexter Hunte 231

Richard Smith & Dennis Butterfield 214

Tyrone Fox 207

Men’s Handicap Series:

Clarence Burrows 610

Gary Lewis 601

Edwin Caisey 566

Women’s Handicap Game:

Miriam Caisey 229

Odell Zuill 228

Women’s Handicap Series:

Chrystie Simons 632

Mary-Lou Lewis 602

A spokesperson said, “This week will see Commanche vs Navaho, Kickapoo vs Blackfoot, and Sioux vs Mohican.

“Do you want a new adventure? We have space for bowlers we bowl every Friday at 630P at Warwick Lanes contact Charlene Simons at 236-6446.”

