Results: Warriors Bowling League Action
Warriors Bowling League action continued at the Warwick Lanes recently, with Mohicans defeating Blackfoot 3-1, Sioux defeating Navaho 3 -1, and Commanche defeating Kickapoo 3 – 1.
Men’s Scratch Game:
- Andre Place 209
- Elvin Thomas 200
- Derrick Golding 166
Men’s Scratch Series:
- Vernon Harrison 531
- Victor Fishington 480
- Gilbert Trott 406
Women’s Scratch Game:
- Alisa Cann 178
- Katrina Caines 156
- Susie Bradshaw 147
Women’s Scratch Series:
- Rita Smith 483
- Christine Joell 408
- Denika Outerbridge 391
Men’s Handicap Game:
- Dexter Hunte 231
- Richard Smith & Dennis Butterfield 214
- Tyrone Fox 207
Men’s Handicap Series:
- Clarence Burrows 610
- Gary Lewis 601
- Edwin Caisey 566
Women’s Handicap Game:
- Miriam Caisey 229
- Odell Zuill 228
Women’s Handicap Series:
- Chrystie Simons 632
- Mary-Lou Lewis 602
A spokesperson said, “This week will see Commanche vs Navaho, Kickapoo vs Blackfoot, and Sioux vs Mohican.
“Do you want a new adventure? We have space for bowlers we bowl every Friday at 630P at Warwick Lanes contact Charlene Simons at 236-6446.”
Congrats Commanche!!
It’s a fun league to join if you’re interested.