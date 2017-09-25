Reza Cuts A Massive Slice Of Entertainment

[Written by Vejay Steede]

Flummoxed. Just straight flummoxed. Not that you should go to an illusionist’s show and try to figure things out, but, let’s be honest; most of us have a secret desire to watch something impossible and think to ourselves: “Yeah, I can do that.”

Thing is, most of us can’t begin to unravel the mysteries of magic and illusion; which is why illusionists, street magicians, mentalists, and various other modern sorcerers continue to be high quality entertainers as well.

Reza is one of the best around, and the jam packed house that witnessed his spectacular stage show at the Fairmont Southampton on Saturday night can attest to the mind twisting efficacy of his mastery.

The advance promo video for the event:

The show itself was a virtual feast of multi-media, multi-discipline sensationalism; chock full of video clips, up-tempo music, slick dance routines, perfectly timed comedy, and, well, heaps and heaps of wonder.

There were big illusions like the opening piece where a girl appeared in a cage, then disappeared completely only to reappear in a sealed box a few seconds later. There were physical danger thrill pieces like the broken bottle in the paper bag trick [which was memorably aided by audience member Judy].

And there were mind melting prediction pieces like when Claudia [a randomly chosen audience member] came to the stage and struck a pose to be made into a portrait only for Reza to draw the portrait in front of our eyes, have Claudia paint the picture with colors of her choosing, then reveal an already completed portrait that looked exactly like the one Claudia had just composed from pose to paint color. Flummoxed. So flummoxed indeed that the only way I could possibly describe that trick was with a run-on sentence. So there.

Starting just after 9.00 p.m. and running a generous two-and-a-half hours [with a 15 minute intermission in the middle], the show was funny, whimsical, and truly perplexing at times. There were loads of laughs, lots of thrills, and oodles of entertainment for the whole family. Of course, this was always promoted as a family show, and the audience certainly reflected that, with everyone from preschoolers to grandparents present and accounted for on Saturday night.

Reza was exceedingly charming and charismatic throughout, inviting us to love him instantly as he led us on a journey through the impossible made real. He was as funny as his act was astounding, and he added quite a few thrills through verbal misdirection, feigning ignorance only to prove moments later that he was in full control of the situation the whole time.

This was best illustrated with his finale, which involved a certain chocolate bar that had been named by a random audience member earlier in the show. Reza had pretended to be entirely unfamiliar with the chocolate bar named [the local favorite Watchamacallit], and prompted the audience member to say Snickers after a brief open discussion. Then he took an envelope that had been sealed in a box on the side of the stage the whole night, showed the audience that the envelope had Snickers written on it, then opened the envelope and pulled out … a Watchamacallit. The crowd lost it. Straight flummoxed.

That mysterious box also had a large piece of paper in it, on which was written the first two names of a random audience member who was selected by audience members tossing a brick made of sponge around the room [Keisha Juanita], as well as a few other predictions that were just impossible to know before the show started.

Simply amazing things occurred before our eyes on Saturday night, leaving us astonished, excited, mystified, and thoroughly entertained. Oh, and, of course, flummoxed.

Thrilling from start to finish, the closing performance of Reza’s three show visit was nothing short of spectacular. He was an instant hit, and promised to return with bigger and bigger illusions and completely different shows in the future.

The folks at Extreme Entertainment can hold their heads high for bringing this level of quality entertainment to Bermuda, and when Reza does return, there’s absolutely no reason why he shouldn’t be greeted with sold out venues and enthusiastic crowds.

