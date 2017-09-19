Sandys School Students ‘Stand For Peace’

Sandys Secondary Middle School students, faculty and staff recently prepared for the upcoming World Peace Day by forming a human peace symbol. Also known as the International Day of Peace, the event is set to be observed on September 21st.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the holiday dedicated to world peace and the “absence of war and violence.” This year’s theme is “Together for Peace: Respect, Safety and Dignity for All.”

Read More About

Category: All, News