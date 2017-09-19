Sandys School Students ‘Stand For Peace’

September 19, 2017 | 1 Comment

Sandys Secondary Middle School students, faculty and staff recently prepared for the upcoming World Peace Day by forming a human peace symbol. Also known as the International Day of Peace, the event is set to be observed on September 21st.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the holiday dedicated to world peace and the “absence of war and violence.” This year’s theme is “Together for Peace: Respect, Safety and Dignity for All.”

Sandys Secondary Middle School Peace Symbol Bermuda September 18 2017

Comments (1)

  1. Onion Juice says:
    September 19, 2017

    Very nice, but like de late Great Peter Tosh said, there will be no Peace without Equal Rights and Justice.

