‘Society Benefits From A Learning Culture’

Noting it is the start of another school year, CedarBridge Academy Principal Kalmar Richards and Warwick Academy Principal Dave Horan, on behalf of Principals from both the public and private schools, noted that the “development of any society benefits from collaboration amongst all sectors in reinforcing a ‘learning culture’.”

The Principals said, “We are marking the start of another School Year – formal education’s milestone around which calendars are organized. That said, it is important to remember that learning is continuous; an on-going process; spanning a lifetime.

“The motto of the genius Michaelangelo – “I’m still learning” – is a reminder that as long as we live, education is never-ending.

“Almost daily, in diverse circumstances, we are all offered opportunities to enlighten others and to be enlightened.

“In this context researchers have demonstrated that there are certain characteristics of communities, institutions and families which provide an optimum ‘learning culture’. This would be conditions that best nurture the overall development of individuals.

“Included amongst these characteristics, are:

Those practices that reinforce a positive self-image in individuals.

The promotion of an appreciation of the premise that ‘failure’ offers a doorway to learning.

A healthy sense of respect for those others with whom one interacts.

An awareness of the premise that learning is reinforced by ‘doing’.

“The African proverb regarding the ‘Village’ supports the notion that the development of any society benefits from collaboration amongst all sectors in reinforcing a ‘learning culture’.

“Walking the talk of this proverb, as school principals we are working collaboratively with other partners, in planning a ‘Cross-Island Parent Expo’ to be held on Saturday, October 7th.

“This ‘Expo’ will provide a platform which will offer families some tools, insights and practices that can help leverage the potential of our Island’s children.”

