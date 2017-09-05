Tenth Named Storm Of 2017 Atlantic Season

As Hurricane Irma strengthens to a dangerous Category 5 storm, another system has formed behind it, with Tropical Storm Jose becoming the tenth named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.

It is “not a threat to Bermuda at this time” the Bermuda Weather Service [BWS] said today [Sept 5], with its closest point of approach to the island within 72 hours is forecast to be 1084 nm to the SSE at 12pm on Friday, September 8th.

“However, this system may move closer to Bermuda after this time period,” the BWS noted.

Graphic courtesy of the BWS:

The latest forecast from the U.S. National Hurricane Center said, “At 1100 AM AST [1500 UTC], the center of Tropical Storm Jose was located near latitude 12.3 North, longitude 39.1 West.

“Jose is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph [20 km/h] and a movement toward the west or west-northwest at a slightly faster rate of forward speed is expected during the next two days.

“Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph [65 km/h] with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours and Jose could become a hurricane by Friday.

“Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles [75 km] from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb [29.77 inches].”

Graphic courtesy of the NHC:

