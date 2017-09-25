Tourism Application Process Closes Friday

More than 50 submissions have been received so far in the Bermuda Tourism Authority Tourism Experiences Investment Process, with the application process closing on Friday [Sept 29].

A spokesperson said, “The applications best aligned with the overall tourism strategy receive investment funds or marketing support as part of a programme that helps Bermudians get their home-grown ideas off the ground.

“Fifty-two people attended the Bermuda Tourism Authority’s pre-application workshops, the highest number to participate in the workshops since the Tourism Investment Experiences Programme began in 2014.

“Applicants who did not attend this year’s workshop are encouraged to review the workshop presentation online before making their submission. Successful applicants will receive funding in 2018 providing performance milestones are reached. Since inception, about $3 million has been allocated to home-grown ideas through the programme.”

