Two More Storms Join ‘Jose’ In The Atlantic

Tropical Storm Lee and Tropical Storm Maria have joined Hurricane Jose in the Atlantic area with the Bermuda Weather Service [BWS] saying Hurricane Jose is a “potential threat to Bermuda,” while aid Tropical Storm Lee and Tropical Storm Maria “are not a threat to Bermuda at this time.”

Graphic courtesy of the NHC:

The BWS said “Hurricane Jose is a potential threat to Bermuda,” and the “closest point of approach to Bermuda within 72 hrs [3 days] is forecast to be 343 nm to the west at 7am on Monday, September 18, with the BWS adding :this system may move closer to Bermuda after this time period.”

The NHC said, “Maria is moving toward the west near 19 mph. A slower west-northwestward motion is expected during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, Maria is expected to approach the Leeward Islands on Monday.

“Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected during the next 48 hours, and Maria is forecast to be a hurricane when it approaches the Leeward Islands early next week.”

