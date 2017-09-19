Video: Motorcycle Racing And Wheelie Wars

The Bermuda Motorcycle Racing Club’s [BMRC] 2017 Circuit Racing Championship Season continued at the Southside Motorsports Raceway recently, with the annual ‘Wheelie Wars’ competition also being held.

The event featured three stages — Longest Wheelie, Slowest Wheelie and Freestyle Wheelie — with $500 cash and other prizes up for grabs. Sponsors for the day included RUBiS Bermuda, Added Speed & Accessories, Wett & Wild Water Service, and Aries Sports Center.

A spokesperson said, “Devone ‘Red’ Bailey took the lead position soon after the flag dropped. As races progressed throughout the day, Bailey gained an untouched lead over the entire scooter class with his immediate competition taking each other on in a hard, steady battle.

“Ed Cook, Ricky Wade and Kenny DeSilva fought an intense clash for second in all three heats of the day.

"The Minibike Juniors & Seniors took to the track as a combined class with Aiden Lopes proving that he is now the top contender in the senior division. Nathaniel Binega-Northcott held a strong few heats but was defeated in heat three when his tire blew and took him out of the running early in that race.





















































































“Sheun Simmons and Kymaree Pitt went head to head for the second place spot for the juniors with Aeziah Divine finding his way to the front of the races alongside lead senior racer, Aiden Lopes.

“Divine was able to hold off Simmons for two of the three races. The day’s races were sponsored by Amsoil D&R Performance Lubricants with racers winning a variety of high-end race products.”

