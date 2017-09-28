Video: First Episode Of Skyport’s “Taking Off”

Skyport has launched ‘Taking Off’, a video series with host Mikaela Pearman that highlights the airport redevelopment project.

Speaking in the first episode, Mikaela Pearman said, “This is Taking Off, a series where we look at the ins and out of Bermuda Skyport. So, what is Skyport?

“Skyport is a Bermudian special purpose company with responsibility for the L.F. Wade International Airport’s operation, maintenance, and community functions.

“Skyport was created in March 2017 when it took over the Department of Airport Operations to manage the airport redevelopment project over a 30 year term. The new airport, which is currently being built, will be ready in 2020.

“So, why should you care about Skyport? Well, that’s easy.

“Skyport is committed to modernizing the airport’s infrastructure, creating a safer, more comfortable, passenger experience, improving retail and dining options at the airport, providing greater accessibility for physically challenged travelers, negotiating increased airlift and new routes to Bermuda, and providing jobs for Bermudians now and over the long term.

“Speaking of Bermudians, Skyport has 40 staff, the majority are Bermudian. In short, Skyport is an important part of Bermuda’s future.”

