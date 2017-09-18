Video: Waves/Windy Conditions On South Shore

With three weather systems currently churning in the Atlantic, including Hurricane Jose, which the Bermuda Weather Service says remains a “potential threat to Bermuda,” the island is experiencing active weather conditions as a result.

Hurricane Jose has been joined by Hurricane Maria and Tropical Depression Lee in the Atlantic, with the former’s relative nearness to the island producing rough seas along the shore, with the BWS also issuing a Thunderstorm Advisory valid this afternoon through tonight.



Video showing waves crashing on South Shore in Devonshire today

