Premier On Visits To New York & Washington

Speaking in the in the House of Assembly today [Sept 29], Premier and Minister of Finance David Burt provided an overview of his recent visits to New York and to Washington, DC.

The Premier’s full statement follows below:

Mr. Speaker

I rise today to inform this Honourable House of my recent visits to New York and to Washington, DC.

Along with the Minister of Economic Development and Tourism, his Permanent Secretary and a representative of the Bermuda Business Development Agency, I visited New York from 19th through 21st September to meet with individuals and companies interested in doing Business in Bermuda. Mr. Speaker I am pleased to report that there is an excitement about the new direction in which Bermuda is heading and a keen receptiveness to our message that Bermuda is open for business and investment.

While in New York we hosted a luncheon attended by 24 guests including investment professionals, wealth managers and venture capitalists. The guests included representatives of Chinese State Companies and wealth managers of Gulf States families. Our discussions covered a wide range of areas including hospitality, technology, agriculture, energy and transportation.

We also met with leading law firm Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, Rosecliff Ventures, Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc., Ridgewood Investment and Astor Investment Management.

Such meetings are a critical component of our efforts to grow and diversify our economy and to create jobs. In order to do so, we must increase our international profile and interest in Bermuda as a well regulated jurisdiction in which to conduct business.

The visit provided an opportunity for us to advance our agenda, including the creation of a tech hub at Southside, and encouraging the development of start-ups based in Bermuda.

You would also recall that after leading the debate on a number of bills in the morning session of our last meeting, I had to quickly leave in order to depart for Washington, DC to attend Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference events at the invitation of US Congressman, the Hon. G.K. Butterfield, a dear friend of Bermuda. The Minister of Economic Development also joined me on this visit.

The Congressional Black Caucus events presented an excellent opportunity to connect with lawmakers and influencers in Washington, DC.

We have committed to re-opening the Government of Bermuda’s Washington DC Office and this visit not only enabled us to re-new relationships but also to meet with key individuals who are well placed to assist us in that re-opening.

As was the case with the New York visit, this visit too furthers our efforts to communicate that Bermuda is open for business and investment. We are committed to growing and diversifying our economy and to the creation of jobs for the benefit of all Bermuda.

Thank you, Mr. Speaker