VSB To Cease Radio Broadcasting On Sunday

The DeFontes Broadcasting Company has announced that they will cease their radio broadcasting at 5.00pm on Sunday, September 17th.

The company announced the impending closure over the air today, saying, “Sadly, despite the support of listeners and advertisers, and the offering of the island’s best radio news programming, it has not been possible to achieve a viable commercial business with the ability to expand. ”

“The excess number of radio stations in Bermuda also made it difficult to attract the necessary advertising, consequently, VSB Radio will cease broadcasting at 5pm on Sunday, September 17.”

The station added that the “community should take this news as another wake up call about the increasing difficulty that print and broadcast media are having in remaining afloat in the face of the turn of advertising on social media.”

Citing financial losses, the company ceased broadcasting their television channel in August 2014, however kept their radio stations on air for the past three years.

