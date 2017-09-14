Do You Want To Serve On A Government Board?

The Government is reminding the public that Expression of Interest Forms are still available for those wishing to serve on a Government Board or Committee.

“Copies of the Expression of Interest application forms are also available from the Parcel Post section of the Post Office, Lower Level,” a spokesperson said.

“Completed forms should be returned to the Cabinet Office, 105 Front Street, Hamilton. To submit an Expression of Interest application electronically, members of the public can visit www.gov.bm/government-boards-and-committees.”

Read More About

Category: All, Business