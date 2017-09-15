WA Fundraising Grub Day For Hurricane Relief

September 15, 2017 | 1 Comment

Warwick Academy held their Grub Day today [Sept 15] to help raise money to donate to the Bermuda Red Cross to help islands devastated by Hurricane Irma.

A spokesperson said, “Warwick Academy held their Grub Day today as a way to raise funds to help with the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

“Here in Bermuda we are so aware of the damage hurricanes can cause, and we are very grateful that here in Bermuda we have been spared this year.

“Our students came dressed in grub clothes and made a donation to the Red Cross, where the Bermuda Government has promised to match up to $25,000. Big thanks to our families for helping.”

Comments (1)

  1. nicky says:
    September 15, 2017

    Well done Warwick Academy.

«