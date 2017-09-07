World Triathlon Event Business Opportunities

“New opportunities have emerged for entrepreneurs and small business owners as a result of the ITU World Triathlon Series coming to Bermuda,” the Bermuda Tourism Authority said today.

“WTSBDA Ltd., the entity managing the event, released 16 requests for proposal documents on its website today in an effort to recruit locals to work on the international sporting event, the first of which takes place in Bermuda in April 2018,” the BTA added.

“The list of opportunities is long and the needs of the event organisers are varied.

Requests For Proposal

RFP Submission Deadline 1 Communications 14 Sept 2017 2 Storage 14 Sept 2017 3 Trucking 14 Sept 2017 4 Audio Video 21 Sept 2017 5 Barricades 21 Sept 2017 6 Cabins 21 Sept 2017 7 Furniture 21 Sept 2017 8 Grand Stands 21 Sept 2017 9 Hospitality 21 Sept 2017 10 Lifts & Cherry Pickers 21 Sept 2017 11 Race Course Entertainment 21 Sept 2017 12 Pasta Party 21 Sept 2017 13 Scaffolding 21 Sept 2017 14 Tents 21 Sept 2017 15 Toilets 21 Sept 2017 16 Venue Entertainment 21 Sept 2017

“All interested parties can review the RFPs, submit questions and tender their bids online at tribermuda.com/rfp.”

“ITU World Triathlon Bermuda is a world-class event and as we’ve seen in the past Bermuda has the talent to meet the highest global standards. The team of people working on this event is committed to finding the right local partnerships,” said the Bermuda Tourism Authority’s Chief Product and Experiences Development Officer Pat Phillip-Fairn.

“Whenever there is an economic opportunity, we will share it publicly online. Individuals and companies should submit proposals if they believe they have what it takes to get the job done.”

The ITU World Triathlon Bermuda will welcome international athletes, fans and officials to the island beginning April 2018.

The first batch of RFPs deal mainly with spectator entertainment and logistics between Thursday, April 26th and Saturday, April 28th, 2018, on Front Street and other nearby locations along the proposed race course.

The Bermuda Tourism Authority formed WTSBDA Ltd. earlier this year to manage the execution of the ITU World Triathlon Bermuda, which is expected to feature reigning world champion, Bermudian Flora Duffy.

The WTSBDA Organising Committee is made up of members of the Bermuda Tourism Authority, the Bermuda Triathlon Association and other local stakeholders who work alongside experienced international organisations that put on triathlon events around the world.

Read More About

Category: All, Business, News, Sports