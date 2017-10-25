25-Year-Old Moved From ICU To General Ward

The 25-year-old male motorcyclist who was injured in a collision with an unmarked police car on September 19th has been transferred from the ICU to a general ward at the hospital.

A police spokesperson said, “At last check earlier this morning [October 4th] the 25-year-old male motorcyclist from Smith’s parish injured in a collision with an unmarked police car around 2:30pm Tuesday, September 19th at the junction of North Shore Road and My Lord’s Bay Road, Hamilton parish had been transferred from the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit to a general ward, where he remains in stable condition.”

Read More About

Category: Accidents and fires, All