Advisory: Airport Materials To Be Transported

From November 6 until May 31, 2018, structural steel materials will be unloaded at the Hamilton Docks and transported to the construction site of the new airport terminal on a weekly basis.

“These materials will be trucked in trailers over the period of a single day each week. The unloading of the materials and trucking will take place between 8am and 4pm, and will involve seven trucks in total,” Skyport said.

“As the trucking of the structural steel materials could affect traffic flow, Skyport and Aecon encourage people travelling between Hamilton and St. George’s to allow extra time for travel. This activity may also impact noise levels.”

Mikaela Pearman, Marketing & Communications Officer at Skyport, said: “We apologise in advance for any inconvenience that this work might cause. We would also like to thank the public for their continued patience as we build the new airport terminal.”

The construction of the new airport terminal is expected to take 40 months to complete and will be finished in 2020.

