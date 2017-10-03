Bermuda Canada Ryder Cup To Support Charity

Bermuda is set to host the inaugural Bermuda Canada Ryder Cup for Charity Competition, with the four-day, Pro-Am golf tournament taking place from November 12 to November 15 at Newstead Belmont Hills Golf Resort, Port Royal Golf Course, and Tucker’s Point Club.

A spokesperson said, “All net proceeds will be donated to the Coalition for the Protection of Children [CPC], a Bermuda organization that works with families to grow and develop a nurturing environment for all young people. CPC’s goal is to create a Bermuda where every family can provide for the safety, security, and basic needs of their children.”

CPC’s Executive Director Kelly Hunt said, “The tournament is an excellent opportunity to raise much-needed funding for our critical services and heighten public awareness of children’s issues.”

“The event is being supported locally by over a dozen organizations and businesses.”

Event Director Tim Macklaier, a member of the Lambton Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Canada, said, “The financial support in Bermuda and Canada has been tremendous.

“In addition, we’ll be bringing 48 golfers from Canada to play against 48 local golfers. That’s good for tourism and we’re all going to have fun while raising money for a great cause.”

“Interested golfers should contact the pro shops at the three courses involved. For further information about the Bermuda Canada Ryder Cup for Charity Competition, contact Tim Macklaier at tim.macklaier@me.com or 727-424-1155.”

