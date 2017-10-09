Bermuda Post Office Celebrates World Post Day

Today [Occt 9] is World Post Day and the Bermuda Post Office [BPO] will join other global postal organisations in observing the ocassion.

World Post Day is celebrated annually on October 9, and is in keeping with the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union [UPU] in 1874 in Bern, Switzerland.

The observance encourages UPU member countries to undertake activities aimed at generating broader awareness of the Post’s role and activities among the public on a national scale.

This morning, Lovitta Foggo, the Minister responsible for Government Reform said, “Each year, more than 150 countries recognise World Post Day. And the ocassion serves as an opportunity to create an awareness of the postal service’s contribution to the social and economic development of countries, and the impact of the postal sector on the day to day lives of people and businesses.

“I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge our BPO employees and the service they provide in the community and their efforts to moving the BPO closer to its vision of being a more innovative, customer focused and sustainable postal service.”

Read More About

Category: All, Business