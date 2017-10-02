BIU Meeting: Bus & Ferry Services Suspended
Due to a BIU meeting tomorrow morning [Oct 3] bus and ferry services are “expected to be suspended for the period between 9.45am and 12.30pm,” the Transport Ministry said this evening.
A Government spokesperson said, “The Ministry of Transport and Regulatory Affairs would like to advise the public that because of a general meeting of the members of the Bermuda Industrial Union tomorrow morning, Tuesday October 3, bus and ferry services are expected to be suspended for the period between 9.45am and 12.30pm.
“The Ministry apologises for the inconvenience to the public.”
After all these years of causing mayhem to Bermudians and Tourists you would think Bermuda had learnt by now not to do these stupid meetings like this,2 meetings with half the drivers left on the roads would be better.
But NO!,sadly every Government has caved in to this rogue union.
On 2nd thoughts,half the drivers left on the road idea would require another meeting to decide who goes to the 1st meeting.
….Oh,hmmmmm,then another meeting to decide which half,torso and head or torso and legs.
The more things change….the more they stay the same. But dont worry PLP have all tbe answers.
Great. Here we go again.
Why are services suspended? What is the role of a shop steward? Surely it’s their job to attend the meetings and report back to the members. “Putting people last” is the BIU motto. Locals and visitors. The BIU/PLP elite drive in their fancy cars and SUV’s and don’t care. All they want are the union dues to pay their salaries and expenses.
Why don’t you meet on Sunday? Is this about the collision with Spirit? Bus cancellations? Money? Promises broken?
I wonder what if the BPS or staff at the emergency department suspended their services? What then? What if the people who keep internet services abandoned their responsibility to go to a meeting? What then?
Does this seem like a reasonable thing to do, to suspend a country’s entire public transport system while they have a meeting???????????
DREAMERS
I hope all the hotels and accommodations relay this message to the guests and tourists, who are definitely not reading Bernews..
A little late in the day to tell the public and tourists to make alternate travel arrangements. Arrogance, incompetence and a lack of regard for the people.