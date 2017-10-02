BIU Meeting: Bus & Ferry Services Suspended

Due to a BIU meeting tomorrow morning [Oct 3] bus and ferry services are “expected to be suspended for the period between 9.45am and 12.30pm,” the Transport Ministry said this evening.

A Government spokesperson said, “The Ministry of Transport and Regulatory Affairs would like to advise the public that because of a general meeting of the members of the Bermuda Industrial Union tomorrow morning, Tuesday October 3, bus and ferry services are expected to be suspended for the period between 9.45am and 12.30pm.

“The Ministry apologises for the inconvenience to the public.”

