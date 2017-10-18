Boat Jumble Sale At Dockyard Postponed
A planned boat jumble sale at the Royal Naval Dockyard has been postponed. It was due to take place on Sunday [October 22] but will now be rescheduled for another date.
A spokesperson for the West End Development Corporation said: “It’s a shame, we thought this would have been a good event and we wanted to try something different.
“We had a lot of interest but unfortunately not enough people signed up to take part. Hopefully we’ll be able to try again at another date.”
Great job explaining what a ‘boat jumble sale’ is or what exactly may be available (AC left-overs?), I guess anyone who is somebody has received the usual pre-emptive heads up.