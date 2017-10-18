Boat Jumble Sale At Dockyard Postponed

October 18, 2017 | 1 Comment

A planned boat jumble sale at the Royal Naval Dockyard has been postponed. It was due to take place on Sunday [October 22] but will now be rescheduled for another date.

A spokesperson for the West End Development Corporation said: “It’s a shame, we thought this would have been a good event and we wanted to try something different.

“We had a lot of interest but unfortunately not enough people signed up to take part. Hopefully we’ll be able to try again at another date.”

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. sage says:
    October 18, 2017

    Great job explaining what a ‘boat jumble sale’ is or what exactly may be available (AC left-overs?), I guess anyone who is somebody has received the usual pre-emptive heads up.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»
="banner728-container bottom clearfix">