BPS Deployed To Reduce Anti-Social Behaviour
A police spokesperson said, “The Bermuda Police Service [BPS] is aware of historical concerns stemming from large numbers of school students congregating in the City of Hamilton after school hours, thus officers are deployed in an effort to reduce opportunities for anti-social behaviour to occur.
“The BPS recognises that there are issues affecting public transportation as well as other contributing factors that may sometimes necessitate students visiting the Hamilton area.
“However, we advise that parents and administrators of both public and private schools recommend that students, as much as practical, travel home directly from school or the surrounding environs and avoid travelling into Hamilton unless absolutely necessary.”
This statement from the police follows after a fight between young people on Church Street earlier this week.
The police seem to operate in a complete vacuum these days. Where are the foot patrols, where are the bike patrol guys (other than East Broadway, the bottom of Strawberry Hill and a few other standard locations)? They used to be behind every corner. When you were speeding you actually risked being caught all the time. It was a much safer situation all round.
Yes. An increased police presence will help to reduce anti-social behavior, including after school punch ups, speeding and driving like an a$$.
Congrats for figuring that out.
Students having issues at the bus terminal eh? Must be a new problem for police to now be deployed there.
After all these years, they finally figured it out.
You folks are strange, the Mayor states that people are openly defecating on City Hall front lawn (can anyone say hepatitis A?) and have been doing so every day for years, no BPS deployment, teens have a scrap on the sidewalk, I can’t remember the last time this happened, with hundreds of students travelling through the terminal daily, and to appease all the knee-jerk reactionaries, the cops are now brought into play. If what the mayor claims is true the entire area needs to be sanitised immediately. No mention of anti-social behavior in and around alcohol dealers establishments funnily enough.