BPS Deployed To Reduce Anti-Social Behaviour

A police spokesperson said, “The Bermuda Police Service [BPS] is aware of historical concerns stemming from large numbers of school students congregating in the City of Hamilton after school hours, thus officers are deployed in an effort to reduce opportunities for anti-social behaviour to occur.

“The BPS recognises that there are issues affecting public transportation as well as other contributing factors that may sometimes necessitate students visiting the Hamilton area.

“However, we advise that parents and administrators of both public and private schools recommend that students, as much as practical, travel home directly from school or the surrounding environs and avoid travelling into Hamilton unless absolutely necessary.”

This statement from the police follows after a fight between young people on Church Street earlier this week.

