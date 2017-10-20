Free ‘Culture Fest’ Event On Sunday At SCC

The Bermuda Tourism Authority has released the performance line-up for this Sunday’s [Oct 22] free Culture Fest at Somerset Cricket Club, saying “the 100 percent Bermudian programme is a wrap-up celebration for Rediscover the Rail Trail, an event described as a day of discovery along the Railway Trail in the west end.”

The Railway Trail activities are from 10am until 2pm and the Culture Fest will run from 1pm until 5pm.

Culture Fest Performers

1:00pm – 1:55pm – DJ Markie T

2:00pm – 2:45pm – Paul Smith – Steel Pan Performer

2:45pm – 3:05pm – Chef Jaelen Steede – Bermuda grilled lobster live cooking demo

3:05pm – 3:25pm – Football Six-a-Side pick-up game

3:10pm – 3:30pm – Cush Evans – Vocalist

3:30pm – 3:50pm – Brittany Cox – Vocalist

3:50pm – 4:10pm – Chef Jaelen Steede – Bermuda lobster thermidor live cooking demo

4:10pm – 4:40pm – DJ Markie T

4:40pm – 4:55pm – Gombey Warriors

A free fun castle is available at Somerset Cricket Club for children during the Culture Fest, which is co-sponsored by One Communications. Local vendors will be on hand to offer food and beverages.

Anyone interested in attending the Culture Fest on Sunday or the Rail Trail events earlier in the day are asked to pre-register online. All activities are free except for a train trolley tour of Caroline Bay where the cost is $6 to reserve a seat.

Rediscover the Rail Trail Activities

10:00am or 11:00am – start Caroline Bay Train Trolley Tour

11:00am – 4:00pm – Train on the Rail Trail

11:00am – 1:30pm – Ironshore Refreshment Station with Ashley’s Lemonade

11:15am – 12:15pm – Fort Scaur Heritage & Nature Tour

11:30am – 12:30pm – Hog Bay Hiking Park

12:00pm – 2:00pm – Fishing Off-the-Rocks

12:45pm – 1:15pm – Ledgelets Cottage Colony Tour

1:30pm – 2:00pm – Heydon Trust Tour

1:00pm or 1:45pm – start Mountain Bike Tour

