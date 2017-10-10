Bus Cancellations For Wednesday Morning

October 10, 2017 | 2 Comments

The cancellation of bus routes continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for tomorrow morning, Wednesday October 11th, with four bus runs cancelled so far.

Microsoft Word - Bus Service Cancellation List for David Wednesd

click here Bermuda bus service

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, News

Comments (2)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Family Man says:
    October 10, 2017

    Only four runs cancelled tomorrow morning … but if the weather’s good tomorrow expect 60+ bus runs to be cancelled in the afternoon as the drivers take the rest of the day off with full pay.

    Reply
  2. O.M.G says:
    October 10, 2017

    Ya do you see all the BLUE GP cars coming back on the road and a few new ones but no money for the buses. I knew this would happen got to take care of themselves first.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»
="banner728-container bottom clearfix">