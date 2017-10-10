Bus Cancellations For Wednesday Morning
The cancellation of bus routes continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for tomorrow morning, Wednesday October 11th, with four bus runs cancelled so far.
The cancellation of bus routes continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for tomorrow morning, Wednesday October 11th, with four bus runs cancelled so far.
Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed
Archives:
Categories:
Tags:
Only four runs cancelled tomorrow morning … but if the weather’s good tomorrow expect 60+ bus runs to be cancelled in the afternoon as the drivers take the rest of the day off with full pay.
Ya do you see all the BLUE GP cars coming back on the road and a few new ones but no money for the buses. I knew this would happen got to take care of themselves first.