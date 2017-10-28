BWS: Tropical Storm Philippe Is ‘Potential Threat’

[Updated] Tropical Depression 18 is a “potential threat to Bermuda”, the Bermuda Weather Service said today, with its closest point of approach within 72 hrs forecast to be 363nm to the WNW at 5am on Mon [Oct 30] with the BWS noting that “this system may move closer to Bermuda after this time period depending upon its track.”

Graphic courtesy of the BWS:

The latest forecast from the U.S. National Hurricane Center said, “The depression is moving toward the north-northeast near 22 mph [35 km/h] and this motion is expected to continue today.

“A motion toward the northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected to begin tonight and continue through Sunday. On the forecast track, the center will move across west-central Cuba this afternoon, across the Straits of Florida tonight, and across the northwestern Bahamas Sunday morning.

“Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph [55 km/h] with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm by tonight.”

Graphic courtesy of the NHC:

Update 8.45pm: This has now strengthened into Tropical Storm Philippe, the 16th named storm of the 2017 Atlantic Season. It now has maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph [65 km/h], and the BWS said it remains a “potential threat to Bermuda.”

Read More About

Category: All, News