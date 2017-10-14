BZS Lecture: “Introduction To Bermuda’s Bees”
The latest installment in the Bermuda Zoological Society lecture series will see a talk presented by Mr. Tom Sinclair on the topic of “Introduction to Bermuda’s Bees.”
The lecture will take place on Thursday, October 19 at 7.00pm, with doors opening at 6.30pm. The event is free and open to the public, with a donation of $5 “gratefully accepted.”
The event poster says, “Bees play an important role in our everyday lives. Mr. Sinclair will talk about Bermuda’s bees, their history, the challenges they are facing in today’s world and how we can help them.
“Open to the public. Space is limited. Please visit our website to register online to attend.”
For more information, contact Lisa Greene at elgreenebda@icloud.com or on 293-2727 [extension 2123].
