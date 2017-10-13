CARICOM Statistics Day Observation Today

[Updated] In observation of CARICOM Statistics Day the officers of the Department of Statistics, from 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. today [Oct. 13], the Department of Statistics is encouraging members of the public to visit their booth in the lower level of the Washington Mall.

CARICOM Statistics Day is annually observed on October 15, with this year’s theme being, “Improving the lives of people – Advancing the Action Plan for Statistics in CARICOM”.

This morning, Lovitta Foggo, the Minister responsible for Government Reform said, “Each year, Bermuda joins several countries in recognizing CARICOM Statistics Day.

“The occasion serves as an opportunity to create an awareness of the important role statistics and data collection plays in our daily lives. I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge our employees in the Department of Statistics and the service they provide for our community.”

Minister Lovitta Foggo and members of the Department of Statistics

“The public will be aware that the Department is responsible for collecting, processing, analyzing and providing statistics for the Government and the general public, thus enabling them to make informed decisions.

Today [Oct. 13], at the Washington Mall, Statistics Officers hosted an information booth so that members of the public could learn more about what the department does.

“Some of the projects that the Department is known for are:

the Employment Survey,

the Labor Force Survey,

compilation of the GDP, Retail Sales Index and Consumer Price Index reports, and

Conducting the Census of Population and Housing.

“For more information on statistics in Bermuda go to: www.statistics.gov.bm.”

