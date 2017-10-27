Certification Registration Fee Waived Until Dec 31

The Minister of Education and Workforce Development Diallo Rabain announced that the registration fee for the national certification will be waived until December 31, 2017.

Minister Rabain said, “Earlier this week, we announced that all persons working in the designated occupations of Welder, Automotive Service Technician, Electrician and Landscape Gardener must register with the Department of Workforce Development [DWD] and pay the required $265 fee to begin the process for National Certification.

“Today, I am pleased to announce that we are waiving that fee until December 31, 2017. This applies to both Bermudians and non-Bermudians currently working Bermuda only. Anyone previously registered in the March 2016 registration period and paid the $265 registration fee, will have their customer and safety training courses cost credited $265

“The Ministry of Education and Workforce Development is committed to getting persons working in these occupations registered and certified. I am encouraging every one operating in one of these ‘designated’ occupations to visit the website for more information or come in and speak with the team at the Department of Workforce Development.

“As previously mentioned, all persons working in these designated occupations must register with the Department of Workforce Development by the November 3rd, 2017 deadline. Following the registration period, the National Certification program will begin in earnest on December 4th, 2017.

“This means all registered individuals will be expected to complete the requirements to achieve National Certification. Individuals should expect to participate in some form of training and/or assessment process that will allow evaluators to determine ones level of competency and skill.

“Local tradesman not having any formal training or documentation of courses taken, will be assessed by a panel made up of local industry professionals known as the Industry Assessment Panel. Bermudians will have up to 12 months from Dec 4th, 2017 to fulfil the certification process and current non-Bermudians on work permits will have up to 3 months to do the same.”

