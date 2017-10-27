Two Injured In Collision On Court Street

Emergency services responded to a collision tonight [Oct 27] which appears to have involved a car and motorcycle at the junction of Court Street and Dundonald Street.

Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service personnel responded to the scene and tended to two injured persons before they were transported to King Edward Memorial Hospital by ambulance. Traffic was diverted away from the scene while emergency services dealt with the situation.

Details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.

Category: Accidents and fires, All, News