Two Injured In Collision On Court Street

October 27, 2017 | 1 Comment

Emergency services responded to a collision tonight [Oct 27] which appears to have involved a car and motorcycle at the junction of Court Street and Dundonald Street.

Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service personnel responded to the scene and tended to two injured persons before they were transported to King Edward Memorial Hospital by ambulance. Traffic was diverted away from the scene while emergency services dealt with the situation.

Details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.

Collision Court Street Bermuda, October 27 2017 (1)

Collision Court Street Bermuda, October 27 2017 (2)

  1. BobtheBuilder says:
    October 28, 2017

    So why is the car on the wrong side of the street…SMH

