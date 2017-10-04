Community Donates Over $75K For Daughters

A fundraising page set up to help support the two young daughters of Kerry Petty, who tragically died in a road collision, has raised over $75,000 so far.

Ms Petty has been recalled as a loving and dedicated mother, with one friend saying that “everything she did was for her family, especially her two girls Amelia and Isla.”

Initially set up with an aim to raise $50,000, the fundraiser has exceeded that original goal, with the community stepping up to show support for the two young girls, with a total of 432 people donating $76,745.

Mrs Kerry Petty Hollis with her daughters:

The page says, “On September 28th 2017, Kerry [Petty] Hollis’ life was tragically taken while driving to work early in the morning. Kerry worked at Rock Island, a popular coffee shop in Hamilton, so everyone has come across her at some point.

“Kerry leaves behind her husband, Jared Hollis, and their two daughters, Amelia [10 years old] and Isla [7 months]. Her family are still in shock and are trying to get their heads around what has happened and what the future holds.

“This page has been set up in Kerry’s honour with the aim to raise funds to support her daughters and the tough road they have ahead.

“On behalf of her family and friends, we would like to thank everyone for their kindness and generosity during the hardest time of the family’s life.”

