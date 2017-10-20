Consumer Price Index: Inflation Increased 0.6%

Consumers paid 2.3% more in August 2017 than they did a year ago for the basket of goods and services included in the Consumer Price Index [CPI], and the level of inflation increased 0.6 percentage point from the 1.7% measured in July 2017.

This is according to the latest Consumer Price Index, which said, “Between July 2017 and August 2017, the average cost of goods and services in the CPI increased by 0.1 percent. The all-items index rose to 104.0 in July. This means that the basket of goods and services that cost $100.00 in April 2015 now costs $104.00.

“The Transport & Foreign Travel sector was the largest contributor to the year-over-year increase in August. Increased prices of premium fuels caused this sector to rise 7.7%. In addition, the Fuel & Power sector and the Food sector rose 9.8% and 2.7%, respectively.”

The full August 2017 Consumer Price Index follows below [PDF here]:

