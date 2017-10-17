Police Reviewing CCTV Of Altercation In Hamilton

Police are reviewing CCTV footage of an altercation involving young people that occurred yesterday afternoon on Church Street in Hamilton.

A police spokesperson said, “Around 4:55pm Monday, October 16th police officers were dispatched to a reported disturbance on Church Street in the City of Hamilton, in the vicinity of City Hall and the city bus terminal, where a group of young people were involved in an altercation.

“The combatants, believed to be students, were quickly separated by two plain clothes police officers on patrol in the area at the time.

“The young people involved then dispersed before additional officers arrived on scene.

“However, CCTV footage of the incident is being reviewed and the Bermuda Police Service is also aware of cell phone video footage of those involved circulating via social media.

“Inquiries continue and witnesses or anyone with any information regarding the circumstances that led to this disturbance are asked to contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

