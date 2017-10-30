Customers Automatically Upgraded To FibreWire

One Communications today announced that “all of its Standard Internet customers have been automatically upgraded to the company’s new high-speed FibreWire Internet plans.”

“The free upgrade, involving no service call to the home for the majority of customers, has boosted internet speeds up to 200Mbps, an increase by as much as 700% from the previous Standard plans,” the company said.

The company states its “new network is built for the future, not solely for higher speed upgrades. One Communications will be deploying a new state-of-the-art video platform – FibreWire TV.

“This new service will offer HD as the standard, with the ability to view programming on personal devices such as tablets and smartphones. Cloud DVR, 4K Ultra HD and a modern User Interface are highly anticipated features customers can look forward to.”

“The first phase of the new FibreWire network infrastructure rollout has been completed, with more than 10,000 customers now upgraded,” says Frank Amaral, One Communications CEO.

“By bolstering the bandwidth to core systems, including the main control centre and subsea cable, One is now able to provide significantly increased speeds to its customers.

“Feedback from upgraded customers has been incredibly positive as we bring high-speed internet technology across Bermuda, while increasing value for money”, adds Mr. Amaral. “

So far FibreWire Internet customers have been eager to share their experiences with the upgrades: “Netflix works way better”; “I’m now receiving a faster, more reliable internet connection”; “It’s a very convenient, hassle-free set-up, with great value.”

“As we advance with the second phase of our network build, technicians will continue to be in the field furthering the upgrades to ensure greater reliability and future speed enhancements. We thank our customers for their patience during the temporary outages this work requires while we move through the eastern part of the island in particular.”

Customers wishing to connect to One’s FibreWire Internet service are encouraged to contact the company’s 24/7 Customer Care Centre at 700.7100 or by visiting onecomm.bm.

