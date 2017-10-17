Diverted Airplane Departs After Overnight Stay

The Virgin Atlantic flight from London that diverted to Bermuda last night with an ill passenger on board stayed on the island overnight, and has now departed with the flight continuing its journey at approximately 7.40pm tonight [Oct 17].

A Skyport spokesperson said, “The Boeing 747-400 aircraft made an unscheduled emergency landing at the LF Wade International Airport on Tuesday night with 429 passengers and 14 crew members on board, including an 18-month child who needed immediate medical assistance. The flight was from London Gatwick enroute to Orlando, Florida.”

A Skyport Airport Duty Officer said: “The 18-month-old passenger was treated on board by a nurse before arriving in Bermuda.

“Once the airplane landed, the child and his parents were taken off the flight and rushed to the King Edward VII Memorial hospital via ambulance for treatment.”

“The remaining passengers were taken to various hotel properties around the Island where they spent the night. Passengers arrived at the airport as early as 11am to check in and were offered a buffet lunch and snacks from Boulevard Café.

“The flight VIR15N, eventually departed the Island for Orlando at approximately 7:40pm.”

Letter being given to passengers today:

Passenger at the airport today waiting to depart:

Plane at the airport this afternoon:

